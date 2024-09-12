Advertisement
CHANDIGARH GRENADE ATTACK

'Grenade' Lobbed On Ex-Cop's House In Posh Chandigarh Locality, CCTV Captures Suspects Fleeing In Auto

Police say three individuals participated in the attack, with one throwing the explosive while the others waited in the auto-rickshaw, later spotted on CCTV escaping the scene.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 12:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A grenade attack suspected to be carried out by miscreants in an auto-rickshaw caused alarm in a wealthy Chandigarh neighborhood on Wednesday. "There was an explosion. We are on it. The CFSL team is at the scene. The event occurred around 6 p.m.," said Dalbir Singh, PRO of Chandigarh Police. The blast, which occurred in the city's affluent Sector 10, broke the windows of the residence, but no injuries were reported.

Police say three individuals participated in the attack, with one throwing the explosive while the others waited in the auto-rickshaw, later spotted on CCTV escaping the scene. Fire brigade and NDRF teams have arrived at the scene of the crime. A retired Punjab Police officer, believed to be the intended target, resides at the house.

The CCTV footage of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows a suspicious object being thrown into a house, resulting in an explosion. The video captures an auto-rickshaw used by the suspects to flee after hurling the object into the residence. The sound of the blast is also audible in the footage.

"There was a loud sound. Some pressure type low-intensity blast took place because of which some windows and pots were damaged," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, told the media. "The complainants were sitting on the verandah of the house. They saw the suspects," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to track the auto-rickshaw.

“We are currently investigating all angles, including the type of explosive, the reason for its placement, and its nature,” she added. Teams of the bomb detection squad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CISF) are collecting samples from the crime spot. According to reports, the blast left a hole approximately 5-8 inches deep.

 

