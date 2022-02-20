हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Groom, eight others killed after car enroute Ujjain falls into Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota

“The marriage procession was going to Ujjain, the bus went ahead and the car lost its way. It came on Chhoti Puliya where it went out of control and fell into the river,” said Kesar Singh Shekhawat, SP City, Kota.

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: At least nine people were killed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday (February 20, 2022) after the car they were riding fell into the Chambal river. The group, which included a groom, was heading to Ujjain for the wedding. 

“The marriage procession was going to Ujjain, the bus went ahead and the car lost its way. It came on Chhoti Puliya where it went out of control and fell into the river. Seven dead bodies were recovered from the car and two were recovered from the river in rescue operations,” said Kesar Singh Shekhawat, SP City, Kota.

RajasthanCar accidentUjjainKotaChambal river
