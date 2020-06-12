हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Groom kills wife with crowbar on wedding night in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, hangs self

What was supposed to have been a blissful first night for a newly-wed couple turned out to be tragic last night and left everyone shocked.

Groom kills wife with crowbar on wedding night in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Tiruvallur, hangs self
Representational Image

Chennai: What was supposed to have been a blissful first night for a newly-wed couple turned out to be tragic last night and left everyone shocked.

According to report, a man killed his wife on the first night of his wedding and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Tiruvallur district. According to police, the couple, Neethivasan and Sandhya, both related to each other, got married on June 10 morning.

On the same night, the couple's relatives heard Sandhya screaming and upon entering the room, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood. She was attacked by a crowbar on the head.

Neethivasan had run away from the house. Later, he was found hanging from a tree nearby.

The police are probing the reason for the murder and suicide.

