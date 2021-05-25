GSEB 12th Board Exam 2021: Gujarat Board to hold HSC examination from July 1

NEW DELHI: Gujarat’s Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Tuesday confirmed that Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system from July 1.

The minister said that the full schedule of the exams will be announced soon.

The exams of science & general streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of the science stream will have MCQs and descriptive writing in Part-2, the Education Minister said.

The Education Minister made the announcement on Twitter after a high-level meeting with ministers from the Central Government on pending board and entrance exams.

However, the board is yet to decide on the mode of examination. The schedule of the HSC examination will only be announced after a meeting and consultation with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“Such a plan should be taken to take full care of the health of the student and also to take care of his future. Gujarat will take Class 12 Science and other general stream examinations. The date and method will be decided after discussing with Hon'ble Chief Minister,” the minister tweeted.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing cases across the country, Gujarat had earlier decided on the mass promotion of Class 10 students.

It was Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who took up the decision keeping in mind the current situation in the state. This year, nearly 12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to appear for the exams.

Amid the talks on conducting the exams in the country, the major entrance tests for undergraduate Engineering (JEE Main) and medicine (NEET UG 2021) will be conducted, it was reported.

The application form for JEE Main 2021 exam date and NEET 2021 will be released soon on the official site of NTA - nta.ac.in.

