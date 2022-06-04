The results for Gujarat Board Class 12 will be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today. Candidates will be able to check their HSC Class 12 results on the official websites at gseb.org by using their roll number.

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Websites to check result:

1) gseb.org

2) gipl.in

3) results.nic.in

The Gujarat Board is announcing the class 12 results for the General stream today. The GSHSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2022 has already been announced on May 12. To pass GSEB Class 12 board exam 2022, students must secure at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects. Candidates who secure 'E1' or 'E2' grade will have to appear for Gujarat Board supplementary or compartment exams to be awarded pass certificates.

GSEB HSC Result 2022: How to download marks

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the 'GSEB HSC result 2022' link.

3. Enter login credentials like roll number and submit.

4. Your HSC result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The GSHSEB held the Class 12 board exam for Science and General from March 28 to April 12. According to the reports, over 5 lakh students in Gujarat appeared for Class 12 exams this year.

GSEB Class 10 Results 2022: TIME

GSEB Class 10 results will be declared on June 6 at 8 AM. Candidates can check their GSEB SSC (Class 10) results at gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 till April 9, 2022 in several centres around the state.