GSEB HSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce HSC Class 12 General result today (June 4, 2022). Gujarat Board will announce the class 12 results for the General stream on Saturday at 8 am, as per the latest update. The candidates will be able to check their HSC Class 12 results on the official websites at gseb.org or gsebeservice.com, once released.

Earlier, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had announced that GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.

GSEB HSC Class 12 General stream Result 2022: How to download

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the 'GSEB HSC result 2022' link.

3. Enter login credentials like roll number and submit.

4. Your HSC result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

It may be noted that the GSHSEB held the Class 12 board exam for Science and General from March 28 to April 12. According to the reports, over 5 lakh students in Gujarat appeared for Class 12 exams this year.

GSEB Class 10 Results 2022 update

On the otherhand, GSEB Class 10 results will be declared on June 6 at 8 AM. Candidates can check their GSEB SSC (Class 10) results at gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted from March 28, 2022 till April 9, 2022 in several centres around the state.