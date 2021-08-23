GSEB HSC Results 2021 declared: Gujarat class 12 Commerce, Arts repeaters can check scores at gseb.org

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB HSC) Result 2021 has been declared for 12th Commerce, Arts repeater exams.

A total of 1,14,193 students had appeared for the repeater examination. These students can now check their GSEB HSC Result 2021 from the official website of GSEB, gseb.org.

Students would be able to check GSEB HSC Result 2021 by referring to their seat number. The direct link to download Gujarat Board 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater result is shared below.

Out of the total registered candidates, 113 were differently abled. Students must go through the steps shared below to check and download GSEB HSC Result 2021 for Gujarat Board 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater exams.

Here are the step to unlock and downlad you score sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, gsebeservice.comStep 2 .

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ and go to Latest Result section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Aternatively, click on the direct link here - GSEB HSC Result 2021

Step 4: Enter seat number and click on ‘Go’ tab.

Step 5:Check and download GSEB HSC Result 2021 of repeater exams.

Take a print of Gujarat Board 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater results.

Students can later collect the physical copy of their mark sheets from their respective schools.

The board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and results were declared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Students whose marks were less were given a chance to appear for the repeater exam.

Earlier, on August 16, 2021, GSEB result for HSC Science repeater exams was also declared. Keep following the official website shared above for more updates on GSEB HSC Result 2021.

