GSEB science stream supplementary exam result 2019 declared: Here's how to check scores

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) supplementary exam for science stream. This was announced on the official website gseb.org.

Live TV

However, candidates cannout view their scores online. Science stream students, who have appeared for GSEB science stream supplementary exam can check the scores at their school.

“The results of the July supplementary exams have not been posted online. The result and certification of standard-1 science stream will be obtained from his / her own school after 1/3/9 and the result of the standard-2 and standard-3 general stream and the certificate must be obtained from his / her school ,” said the board in an official notification.

Students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools to know the results. They can also request for the formal results certificate.

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) held the supplementary examination from July 11 to 14, 2019. While class 12 board exam results were declared on May 9, 2019.

So far, the Gujarat State Board has declared the supplementary result for science stream students only.

Students who want to seek more information can visit the official website.