GSHSEB Class 10th SSC results

GSHSEB to declare Gujarat Board Class 10th SSC, 12th HSC results soon on gseb.org, details here

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is going to announce the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce results soon. The Gujarat Board will release the results on its official website - gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. As per the GSEB officials, the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be declared sometime after June 10. It may be mentioned that the GSHSEB has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on May 12.

The Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC Arts and Commerce results will be displayed on the Gujarat GSHSEB board's official website. Students are advised to keep a check on the official GSEB website – gseb.org for latest notices related to GSEB Results 2022.

GSHSEB Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams were held from March 28, 2022. 

As per the GSEB rules, candidates needs to obtain at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Students scoring Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

It is estimated that more than 7 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC Exams 2022 from March 28 to April 9, 2022.  Last year, due to the Covid pandemic, the GSEB cancelled the Class 10, 12 board exams and all students were declared pass. 

