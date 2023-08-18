Within the complex web of the journey spanning achievement and disappointment, authentic inspiration finds its dwelling not solely in the attained summits, but in the valleys that are welcomed. Every misstep, setback, and unforeseen divergence contributes to the creation of a foundation built upon resilience and advancement. It is through experiencing failure that the hues of sagacity are fused, the marks of unwavering persistence are refined, and the masterpiece of one's character discovers its genuine manifestation. Such is the story of Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani. Parimal Nathwani is a YSRCP Member Of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

Parimal Nathwani's Initial Journey

Nathwani did his Bachelors from the University of Mumbai. He got a doctorate in management from the National Institute of Management. His first job was in the bleaching department of New Era Mills. After learning the tricks of the trade, Nathwani established a soap agency in Mumbai. However, the venture failed and proved Nathwani's stint as an entrepreneur a disaster. He then moved towards the stock market to mint some money but the Harshad Mehta scam ushered in a bear market, once again crushing his aspirations. However, despite setbacks, Nathwani was determined to wade through troubled waters.



Meeting With Dhirubhai Ambani

In the year 1995, a remarkable event transpired that forever altered the trajectory of Parimal Nathwani's life. He crossed paths with Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, or Dhirubhai Ambani, an encounter that held immense significance in his life. This particular year held great importance for the Ambani family as well, marked by a significant milestone – the impending establishment of the expansive greenfield refinery at Moti Khavdi in Jamnagar. Amidst these endeavours, a pivotal challenge loomed: the intricate task of securing land through peaceful acquisition for the Jamnagar Refinery.

Dhirubhai entrusted Nathwani with the mammoth task of acquiring 10,000 acres of land with farmers’ consent. The task was even more challenging as the land had to be acquired before the prices escalated sensing the presence of corporate giant Reliance. Nathwani and the Reliance team acquired 10,000 acres along with 400 properties on an ownership basis and 1,200 properties on lease setting the stage for Jamnagar plant. The Jamnagar refinery started operations on 14, July 1999. It was 1997 as the RIL grew, Nathwani was assigned more responsibilities and he became sort of a face of Reliance in Gujarat.

Parimal Nathwani's Assets

Nathwani made it to the Rajya Sabha in March 2008. According to the ADR report, his asset is over Rs 396 crore. He is currently serving as Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited.