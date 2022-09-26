Guests asked to show Aadhar cards to entre wedding venue- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Indian weddings are a fun function to attend as one may find romance, drama, and comedy all together at once. One thing that makes a wedding more attractive for all is the feast that offers variety of cuisines from starters to deserts and all the guests at the wedding wait for the party to start.

But at one wedding venue, it was not easy for the guests to get into the lavish dinner as they were asked to show their Aadhar Card. Yes! guests were asked to show their identity cards in order to stop the wedding crashers.

The bizarre incident of checking of Aadhar of guests occurred at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. According to the IANS news agency, the incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Guests asked to show Aadhar Card at Wedding- Watch

In a seemingly bizarre incident, guests at a #wedding in Uttar Pradesh's #Amroha district were asked to show their #Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates.



The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue. pic.twitter.com/9IfenucXUH — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2022

The bizarre video went viral on microblogging site Twitter and other social media platforms and garnered over 1.6k views. Hundreds of Twitterati posted funny comments pointing out the importance of Aadhar. "AAdhar is most valuable for the life Even wedding or burial ground ceremonies or everything....," wrote one user.