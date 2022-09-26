NewsIndia
Guests asked to show Aadhar cards to entre wedding venue- Watch viral video

At a wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district guests were asked to show their Aadhar cards before they could enter the venue for feast.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Guests asked to show Aadhar cards to entre wedding venue- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Indian weddings are a fun function to attend as one may find romance, drama, and comedy all together at once. One thing that makes a wedding more attractive for all is the feast that offers variety of cuisines from starters to deserts and all the guests at the wedding wait for the party to start.

But at one wedding venue, it was not easy for the guests to get into the lavish dinner as they were asked to show their Aadhar Card. Yes! guests were asked to show their identity cards in order to stop the wedding crashers.

ALSO WATCH- Navratri 2022: Garba in swimming pool! Viral video storms internet

The bizarre incident of checking of Aadhar of guests occurred at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. According to the IANS news agency, the incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Guests asked to show Aadhar Card at Wedding- Watch

The bizarre video went viral on microblogging site Twitter and other social media platforms and garnered over 1.6k views. Hundreds of Twitterati posted funny comments pointing out the importance of Aadhar. "AAdhar is most valuable for the life Even wedding or burial ground ceremonies or everything....," wrote one user.

