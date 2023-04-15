topStoriesenglish2595016
NewsIndia
AAM AADMI PARTY

Gujarat AAP In Splits As Six Surat Corporators Join BJP In Midnight Switch

The six municipal councillors who left AAP are Ghanshyam Makwana, Dharmendra Vavaliya, Kiran Khokhani, Ashok Dhami, Niraliben Patel and Swati Kyada.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gujarat AAP In Splits As Six Surat Corporators Join BJP In Midnight Switch

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which surprised many with its victory in Surat Municipal elections in 2021, is appearing to be in splits in Gujarat. On Friday midnight, six AAP municipal councillors in Surat switched sides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Along with them, four AAP councillors who had left the party earlier formally joined the BJP. CR Patil, who is Gujarat BJP chief and a member of Lok Sabha from the Navsari constituency, presided over the event. Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi was also present during the occasion. 

The six municipal councillors who left AAP are Ghanshyam Makwana, Dharmendra Vavaliya, Kiran Khokhani, Ashok Dhami, Niraliben Patel and Swati Kyada. The four councillors who had left the party earlier are Bhavnaben Solanki, Rutaben Kheni, Jyotikaben Lathiya and Vipulbhai Movaliya. 

The AAP had made a spectacular debut in the Surat civic body in 2021 winning a total of 27 seats. The Surat victory had marked AAP's official entry into Gujarat's politics. Now, out of the 27 seats, only 17 are left with AAP. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has 120 seats. The BJP had won 93 seats in the 2021 polls. With 10 AAP councillors joining the saffron party, it now has 103 members in the house. Congress did not win any seat in the polls. 

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election, the AAP troubled the BJP and Congress to win five maiden seats with a vote share of 12.92 per cent. The Gujarat assembly seats won by the AAP were Botad, Dediapada, Gariadhar, Jamjodhpur and Visavadar. With its victory in Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat, the AAP became eligible to get the status of a national party. The Election Commission of India on April 10 accorded the status of a national party to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?