Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Nothing to MISS; Tap THESE links for all Gujarat election results live updates

All eyes are on whether there will be a change in the power of Gujarat or a repetition. Tomorrow, i.e. on Thursday, the eagerness of all the countrymen, including Gujaratis, will come to an end and it will be known who will come to power in Gujarat. It's BJP, AAP or Congress. Pre-counting preparations are being finalized when the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 8. The big question then is, where to get live updates and all the important details of the Gujarat assembly election results? So, today let us tell you that you can get all these important details from these links below.

You can see all the Gujarat election results on the Election Commission website https://results.eci.gov.in/. Apart from this, you can get live and accurate information by downloading the Election Commission of India app called Voter Turnout Out and Zee News English Gujarat Election results Live link (gujarat-assembly-election-results-2022-live-coverage-BJP-Congress-AAP-Maninagar-Ghatlodia-Jamnagar-north-Morbi-Godhra-Gandhinagar-Rajkot-Bhupendra-Patel- Isudan-Gadhvi-Raviba-jadeja-2022-gujarat-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result).

If we check the polling statistics in this time's Gujarat elections, more than 80 percent of the voting done was in the two seats of Tharad and Dediapada. While there are only five districts with more than 70 percent voting. It includes Narmada, Tapi, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Navsari districts. There are 22 districts with 60 to 69 per cent voting. Apart from this, only 59.05 percent of voting has been recorded in Ahmedabad district, which has the highest number of voters. In this poll, Tharad of Banaskantha recorded the highest voter turnout of 86.91 percent. While in Gandhidham, the lowest voter turnout was 47.86 percent.

Earlier, the average voter turnout of the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections was recorded at 63.31 percent and the average voter turnout of the second phase was recorded at 65.30 percent. The average voter turnout of these two has been 64.33 percent. This is the lowest polling in Gujarat since 2007. If we look at the percentage of previous years, 59.77% of voting was recorded in 2007, 72.02% in 2012 and 69.01% in 2017.