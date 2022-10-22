Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP leader compares Rahul Gandhi to specially-abled artist

New Delhi: BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang on Friday compared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to a famous specially-abled performer in Gujarat named ‘Kamo’. Sarang was addressing a crowd of BJP workers in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. His statements were recorded on camera and the video is going viral on social media. In the video, Sarang said, “Who was that? Yes, Kamo....You can see from where Kamo has started his journey, saying 'Bharat Jodo'.” “He talks about Garibi Hatao but wears a T-shirt with a price tag of Rs 40,000," the MP minister further said. In a veiled attack on Sonia Gandhi, Sarang further said that "Kamo's mummy used to control 'Maunmohan Singh' through a remote".

Congress says BJP rattled by 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' success

Congress slammed the BJP for mocking the "Divyang artiste", and said the saffron party has been rattled by the success of Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign.

Reacting to the video, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, "Kama is a Divyang (specially abled) artiste. BJP leaders are rattled and have lost their mental balance after watching lakhs of people joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Watch MP minister Vishvas Sarang's speech in Gujarat:

Who is 'Kamo'?

Kamo, also called `Kama', has become famous in Gujarat for his unique way of dancing and often appears as a celebrity guest at live events of folk singers. He appears to be suffering from Down's syndrome.

Gujarat Assembly polls

Assembly polls are likely to be held by the end of the year in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for close to three decades.

(With PTI inputs)