New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Opposition parties are strategising to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). The Congress has appointed segment-wise observers in all the 26 parliamentary constituencies while the AAP has launched an attack on the BJP for misleading the people by holding programmes like Vikas Yatra "with public money".

According to an IANS report, Congress has appointed observers in all the 26 parliamentary seats of the state. A total of 37 leaders, including MLAs from various states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have been drafted for the party work. The party reportedly held meetings in Delhi to prepare for the polls and both the state and national leaders are deliberating on this.

The Central Congress leadership has asked its Gujarat unit to refrain from making personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to raise people`s issues and target the BJP policies in the run-up to the Assembly polls, slated for later this year, sources told IANS.

The Congress task force on Monday held a marathon meeting of five hours wherein the Gujarat leaders were asked to prepare unitedly for the Assembly polls to dethrone the BJP, which is ruling the state for the past 27 years. The task force meeting was attended by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, P Chidambaram and Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu.

The party has also decided to highlight the state government`s failure, particularly during the Covid pandemic. In the recent past, Congress has witnessed some high-profile exits besides suffering a blow in local body elections. Hardik Patel, who spearheaded the Patidar protest, has also changed his loyalty to join the BJP.

AAP flays BJP for misleading people in name of 'Vikas Yatra'

AAP National Joint General Secretary Isudan Gadhvi has accused the BJP of misleading the people of Gujarat by holding programmes like Vikas Yatra "with public money" while addressing the media in Ahmedabad.

"The BJP government repeatedly plays with the sentiments of the people. It had promised to make Gujarat malnutrition free in 2012; now there are more than three lakh malnourished children in Gujarat in 2022. Recently Gujarat Chief Minister said that the BJP works upon what they promised. But I would say, in Gujarat, whatever the BJP promises, it does the exact opposite," IANS quoted Gadhvi as saying.

Gadhvi further claimed that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP state chief CR Patil have "admitted that corruption is rampant in many government departments". Despite this, none of the corruption allegations were investigated till now, he added.

Gadhvi added, "The AAP government in Punjab has made electricity-free within three months of the formation of the government. The government should be the one that fulfills its promise as soon as possible and serves the people."

(With IANS Inputs)