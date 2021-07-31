Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021: GSHSEB declares HSC results at gseb.org

New Delhi: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared class 12 or HSC results on its official website- gseb.org. The Gujarat board announced results for over 7 lakh students today (July 31, 2021) for the commerce and art stream.

Students need to note that the Gujarat Board has already released the class 12 results for the science stream on July 17.

Here is how to check GSHSEB Class 12th results:

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board- gseb.org.

Click on ‘Result Section’ on the homepage or 'GSEB HSC Result 2021' link

Enter roll number, school code and other credentials required

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Take a print of the mark sheets for future reference

Additionally, students unsatisfied with the GSEB Class 12th Commerce, Arts results will be allowed to appear for special exams when the Covid situation normalises.

The Gujarat Board had cancelled the board exams this year and had decided to evaluate students on the basis of special criteria. As per the criteria, class 10 marks obtained by students in 2019 will have 50 percent weightage while class 12 internals and class 11 finals combined have 50 percent weightage.

