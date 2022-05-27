New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce results soon. According to the GSEB officials, the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be declared sometime after June 10.

The Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC Arts and Commerce results will be displayed on the Gujarat GSHSEB board's official website. Students should log in to the official website of the GSEB board: gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

It may be mentioned that the GSHSEB has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12. GSHSEB Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams were held from March 28, 2022.

GSEB grading system

According to Gujarat GSEB board rules, a student needs to obtain at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Students scoring Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Students have to score more than 90 per cent marks to get A1 grade. While those scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, students with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.

It is estimated that more than 7 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC Exams 2022 from March 28 to April 9, 2022. Last year, due to the Covid pandemic, the GSEB cancelled the Class 10, 12 board exams and all students were declared pass.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official GSEB website – gseb.org for latest notices related to GSEB Results 2022.