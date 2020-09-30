Gujarat boy undergoes COVID-19 test dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi

Rajkot: Three days ahead of the Gandhi Jayanti, a 10-year old from Rajkot in Gujarat has made the headlines after he underwent a COVID-19 test dressed up as the father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi.

"My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate," the little Bapu was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

Gujarat: A 10-year-old boy from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his #COVID19 test. He said, "My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate." (29.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/pfFoSwsgUb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

This gesture of awareness comes amid the rising coronavirus cases across India. Although, Gujarat currently has 16,676 active coronavirus infections, but the state has also witnessed a total of 1,35,842 cases, that include, 1,15,727 recoveries and 3,439 COVID-19 related fatalities. Gujarat at one stage was one of the worst-coronavirus affected states in India.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, the Ministry of AYUSH has announced that a 48-day long series of webinars will start on October 2 to rekindle Gandhi’s thoughts on health and nutrition.

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) in Pune in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau Maharashtra and Goa of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will organize these webinars that will end on the Naturopathy Day, which is, November 18.

The webinars will be on the theme “Mahatma Gandhi- The Healer” and are intended to propagate the relevance of Bapu’s thoughts on Health and Nutrition in the 21st century among people of all walks of life. These are aimed to promote the benefits of Naturopathy.