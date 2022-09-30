NewsIndia
Gujarat Central University Admission 2022: Last date to apply for UG courses on cug.ac.in, direct link here

Students who have qualified for the CUET UG Exam 2022 can apply for CUG UG Counselling 2022 on cug.ac.in.

Gujarat Central University Admission 2022: The Gujarat Central University or the Central University of Gujarat, CUG will conclude the registration process for the UG Counselling 2022 today, September 30. Candidates who have not applied for CUG UG Counselling 2022 can visit the official website - cug.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for CUG UG Counselling 2022 was September 24 however, the last date to apply for the same was extended to September 30, 2022.

Here's how to register for Gujarat Central University Admission 2022

  1. Visit the website – cug.ac.in
  2. On the homepage Click on admissions 2022-23
  3. Click on the registration link and enter your CUET Score and date of birth
  4. Login with the credentials
  5. Pay the fees and submit

Gujarat Central University 2022 UG Admission - Direct Link

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for the UG Admission 2022-23. The CUG UG Admission 2022 merit list will be released soon after the admission process.

