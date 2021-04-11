Gujarat colleges to remain shut till April 30 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has ordered the shutdown of offline classes for all government and private colleges in the state till April 30, in view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the state.

Earlier, the Vijay Rupani-led government had imposed a night curfew in as many as 20 cities to tackle the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The 10-hour night curfew will be applicable from 8 pm to 6 am till April 30.

The decision to impose the night curfew was taken in the meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister on April 7.

The Somnath Temple trust has announced that the temple will remain shut for devotees from April 11 for an indefinite period, though, devotees can participate in online `darshan`.

Apart from the main temple, other temples under the Somnath Trust will also remain closed till further notice, General Manager of Somnath Trust informed.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday for the first time reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases out of 5,011 new cases in the state, 239 were from rural parts of Surat district.

Also, Surat city recorded 913 new cases, the second highest after Ahmedabad city, where 1,409 people tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday, as per official data, PTI quoted.