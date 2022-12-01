Gujarat Election 2022: AAP candidate Gopal Italia casts his VOTE in Surat, appeals THIS to the voters

Voting started on 89 seats in 19 districts in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. An estimated 10 to 12 percent of voting took place in two hours in the morning. Voting will continue till 5.00 pm. Voters of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat will participate in this poll by exercising their right to vote. The fate of 788 candidates in these seats will be recorded in EVMs. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gopal Italia voted for Surat's Katargam seat.

Also Read: 'This is not the FIRST time...': Congress leader and Sister of Ravindra Jadeja REACTS on 'BHABI' Rivaba contesting election on BJP ticket

Posting the photo of his voting on Twitter, Italia wrote, "Vote for your children's education, for a better health system, for better public amenities, to eradicate corruption and to form an honest youth government. Your one vote will stop the paper explosion, your vote will change your destiny. Be sure to vote. Jai Hind." Surat's Katargam seat is contested between BJP's Vinodbhai Mordia, Congress's Kalpesh Varia and Aam Aadmi Party's Gopal Italia.

તમારા બાળકોના શિક્ષણ માટે,

સારી આરોગ્ય વ્યવસ્થા માટે,

સારી જનસુવિધાઓ માટે,

ભ્રષ્ટાચાર નાબૂદ કરવા માટે

અને એક ઈમાનદાર યુવા સરકાર બનાવવા માટે મતદાન કરો.



તમારા એક મતથી પેપર ફૂટવાની ઘટના બંધ થશે, તમારા મતથી તમારું ભાગ્ય બદલશે. મતદાન અવશ્ય કરો. જય હિન્દ. pic.twitter.com/8nUMYcHiTP — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) December 1, 2022

Out of a total of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly, 40 seats are reserved. In which 13 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 27 seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the last 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won 99 seats and Congress won 77 seats, while BTP won 2 seats and Independents won 4 seats. Saurashtra-Kutch has a total of 54 assembly seats. Out of which, the BJP got 23 seats in the last 2017 assembly elections. Whereas, Congress won 30 seats. NCP got only one seat.