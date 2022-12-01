'This is not the FIRST time...': Congress leader and Sister of Ravindra Jadeja REACTS on 'BHABI' Rivaba contesting election on BJP ticket

The Gujarat Assembly elections are turning out to be quite interesting. Rivaba Jadeja, wife of India's cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is one of the eminent candidates contesting the election. She has contested for Jamnagar North on a BJP ticket. Ravindra Jadeja himself actively participated in the election campaign of his wife. Now the statement of her sister-in-law i.e. Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja has also come on Rivaba, contesting elections for the BJP. Actually, this statement is also interesting in itself, because Naina had campaigned for the Congress candidate this time.

Naina Jadeja's Remark

When Ravindra Jadeja's sister was asked about her sister-in-law Rivaba contesting for the BJP, she said, "This is not the first time that people from the same family are representing different parties. It has happened in Jamnagar earlier as well, when members of the same family worked for different parties. We have to be satisfied with our ideology and give our 100 per cent, whoever is better will win." When Naina was further asked about her sister-in-law Rivaba, she said, "My love for my brother is still the same. My sister-in-law is now a BJP candidate. She is good as a sister-in-law."

Rivaba's Statement

Earlier, Rivaba Jadeja also cast her vote in Rajkot today. During this time, she also gave a statement on the support of different parties in the family. She said, "It is not happening for the first time in politics that people from the same family are associated with different parties. I have faith in the people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development and this time also, BJP will win by a good margin."

Ravindra Jadeja and Bal Thackeray

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has shared an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray ahead of the voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections today. Bal Thackeray had warned Gujaratis about this. Thackeray had said in this video, 'Narendra Modi Gaya toh Gujarat Gaya'.' Rivaba, wife of Ravindra Jadeja, is the BJP candidate from North Jamnagar seat in Gujarat. A few hours before the start of polling today, Jadeja released this old video of Balasaheb appealing to his wife and BJP to win. Along with releasing Thackeray's video, Jadeja told the voters, "Abhi bhi time hai samaj jao Gujaratiyo. Ek Sher ki Baat Suno."

Voting is being held for 89 assembly seats in Gujarat today. There are 788 candidates in the fray on these. Rivaba Jadeja is also included in these. Let me tell you, the Jamnagar North assembly seat is currently held by the BJP. Dharmendra Singh Jadeja was the MLA from here in 2017, but this time the party has cut his ticket and given a chance to Rivaba, wife of star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Rivaba joined the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress has given ticket to Bipendra Singh Jadeja and AAP to Karsanbhai Karmur. Ravindra Jadeja met PM Narendra Modi during the first phase of the election campaign.