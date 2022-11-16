Gujarat Elections 2022: ‘Give me one chance, try me once’ says Arvind Kejriwal ahead of polls

New Delhi: Ahead of Gujarat upcoming elections, which is going to commence in two phases in the first week of December, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, putting his last nail in the coffin, urged the people of Gujarat to "try" him once and give his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) five years in power. Speaking at a roadshow in Valsad city in poll-bound Gujarat, he pledged relief from inflation through the "guarantees" including the waiver of energy bill, free and quality education and medical treatment, among other things.

"You have given BJP 27 years, give us five years. A mere five years. Give me a shot. Send me away if you don't like my work. You granted the BJP 27 years, which is a long time "said Kejriwal.

He drew reference to the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, which resulted in at least 135 fatalities, and said that the BJP administration awarded the contract for its repair to a firm that made clocks without going through a formal procurement procedure.

"They have no value for your life. I would like to ask the BJP why it does not do what we did in five years in Delhi by building wonderful schools and making electricity free....They do not care for you, they think the people of Gujarat will eventually end up voting for them," he said.

There was no use of voting for Congress either, Kejriwal added. He reiterated the AAP's promises to build good schools, open 20,000 mohalla clinics and provide 10 lakh government jobs.

"In Delhi, the children of the poor and the rich study together in one classroom. In Delhi, the children of IAS officers and laborers study together, sitting on the same bench," he said. An AAP government will provide employment for the youth and pay an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, Kejriwal added.

"I do not know how to do politics, I do not know how to do hooliganism, I do not know how to abuse. I am an educated man, I know how to work....As your brother, I am asking you for just one chance, you gave 27 years to these people, give me only five years and then see for yourself," the Delhi CM said.

