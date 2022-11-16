Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP MP DENIES allegations of being kidnapped, reveals why he withdrew nomination

New Delhi: Hours after the political turmoil begin in Gujarat between Aam Aadmi Party and Bhartiya Janata Party, with Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleging BJP of ‘pressuring’ their MP, Kanchan Jariwala to withdraw nominations, AAP MP issues notice, contradicting his party’s allegations and said that no one pressurised or threatened him to withdraw the nomination. Refusing the allegations of him being kidnapped by the BJP, he said he went to his friends to get opinions, and not BJP workers and said that he withdrew the candidature out of his own free will and not under any pressure.

Reason for withdrawing my nomination was that (AAP) workers in Surat(East) Assembly started resigning. The workers started demanding money. I'm not capable enough to spend Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Their demand was so much that I couldn't fulfil it: AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala

‘I was depressed for 5-6 days’

According to the media reports, he claimed that he has not withdrawn his nomination under pressure from anyone, nor was he or his family abducted for this. Besides, he called out AAP’s internal factionalism and people’s opinion about AAP being an anti-national party as the reason for him to back off.

“People refused to vote for me citing the party of being anti-national, which is why I went under depression and severe stress for 5-6 days. This made me withdraw my candidature,” Jariwala said.

“There was a lot of party pressure. People were harassing me by calling again and again which is why I switched off the phone. I still don't know where my mobile is,” he added.

AAP workers demanded money

Citing another reason for his withdrawal, he alleged the AAP workers of demanding a huge sum of money. “I am not capable enough to spend Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The demand of the people was so much that I could fulfil that's why I took back the form,” he said.

AAP protests against BJP

Earlier, AAP staged a protest outside the Election Commission office alleging the BJP of kidnapping and pressurising Surat East Assembly candidate Kanchan Jariwala of withdrawing candidature. AAP leaders claimed that their candidate Kanchan Jariwala appeared before the office of the Returning Officer under heavy police protection and was surrounded by "BJP goons" to withdraw his candidature under the pressure of the ruling party.

AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat



Complaint against the misuse of the Police Machinery to forcefully withdraw the nomination paper of the AAP Candidate of Surat East Constituency Mr. Kanchan Jariwala by the BJP.#BJPKidnapsAAPCandidate pic.twitter.com/azhQ6bVl4J — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2022

They also alleged that Jariwala had gone missing and was taken to an undisclosed location by the "BJP goons" who put pressure on him to stay away from the election. The ruling party, however, refuted the allegations and said the AAP should instead "take care of its own house."