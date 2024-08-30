Gujarat Floods: Rain Disrupts Normal Life, Rescue Operations Underway; Top Developments

New Delhi: Gujarat is facing severe flooding due to heavy rains, causing widespread disruption across the state. The relentless rainfalls have led to swollen rivers and inundated streets, impacting daily life and infrastructure. The devastating situation claims the lives of many people, while, the rescue team are actively working on relief operations.

Indian Army columns continued their flood relief efforts in Gujarat's most severely affected areas on Friday, delivering immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), according to an Indian Army source.

Waterlogging was reported in Bhuj following heavy rainfall in the region.

Following a request from the Gujarat government, six Indian Army columns are carrying out rescue operations in the most severely affected areas as the flood-like conditions continue in parts of the state due to relentless rainfall.

"In response to severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations in the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said, ANI reported.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center after travelling from Vadodara, following the situation of heavy rains and potential storms.

CM reviewed the system's preparedness for the natural calamity via a video conference with the District Collector and issued immediate instructions to evacuate areas as necessary to safeguard residents from the impending calamity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy rainfall may prevail over isolated areas of Gujarat's districts including Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar on Friday.