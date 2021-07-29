Gujarat government relaxes COVID-19 curbs, reduces night curfew hours- Check guidelines

New Delhi: Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government on Wednesday (July 28, 2021) decided to further relax the coronavirus curbs in the state and reduced the night curfew timings by an hour in eight major cities. The fresh curbs with reduced night curfew timings will come into effect from July 31, according to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

According to an official release, the Gujarat government has also decided to permit celebrations for the upcoming Ganesh Utsav in public places, with a condition that the idol will have to be less than four feet in height.

The decisions were announced after a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

It should be noted that, at present, the night curfew timings in the state are 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh. Following the implementation of new rules, from July 31, the nighttime restrictions on people's movement will be effective from 11 pm till 6 am in these cities.

Additionally, the restaurants and hotels in the state have been permitted to remain open till 10 pm in these cities.

Read guidelines here:

The night-time restrictions on people’s movement will be effective from 11 PM till 6 AM in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from July 31. Hotels and restaurants can remain open till 10 pm in these cities. Over 400 persons can now attend public events held in open spaces. During the last relaxations, the government had allowed the water parks and swimming pools to function at 60 percent capacity, in this phase the state government has directed the owners and staff of these water parks and swimming pools to get inoculated with the first dose by 31 July. Non-AC private and public transport buses were also permitted to operate at 100 percent capacity. AC buses can run at 75 percent capacity. It was mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 28 new coronavirus cases and no deaths, taking the tally to 8,24,802 and keeping the number of fatalities unchanged at 10,076. Gujarat has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since July 19, an official said. Additionally, the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new cases and five recoveries, officials said.

