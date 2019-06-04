close

Gujarat man held for clicking pictures of women swimming

Akash Patel was arrested late Monday night after one of the women swimming in a pool in a villa in the city's Gotri area approached police, police said.

Vadodara: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly clicking photographs of women swimming in a private pool close to his house in Vadodara, police said Tuesday.

Akash Patel was arrested late Monday night after one of the women swimming in a pool in a villa in the city's Gotri area approached police, Inspector PK Rao said.

"Patel's balcony overlooks the swimming pool and the complainant has alleged that he was clicking photographs using his mobile phone. Despite being told to stop, he continued and also abused some of the women," Rao informed.

He said Patel was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Patel was produced before a court Tuesday and was granted bail.

