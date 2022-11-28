Gujarat Polls: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies today in Kutch, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Gujarat Polls: Few days ahead of Gujarat Assembly Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to secure a good number of votes in the coming elections. He is all set to address four public meetings in Gujarat on Monday. He will address rallies in Palitana, Anjar, Gordhanpar and Rajkot.

In a bid to attract voters, the political parties are trying everything in their might and PM Modi, too, is actively campaigning for the same. "PM Modi is coming again and we expect huge gatherings and people love to see him and listen. We expect to win all seats in Rajkot district," Rajkot BJP president Kamlesh Mirani told ANI.

PM Modi, on Sunday, hit out at the Congress and ‘like-minded parties’ over terrorism saying that the party “goes soft on terrorism to save its vote bank.”

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister will also be addressing rallies. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Purusottam Rupala along with many other senior BJP leaders are likely to public meetings and road shows to gain some love from the masses.

However, the opposition party is also making efforts and thus, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad today. Moreover, Congress senior leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot will be campaigning for the party.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results will be announced on December 8. BJP had secured 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats in the 2017 Gujarat elections. PM Modi has been the longest serving CM of Gujarat from 2001 till 2014. However, with Arvind Kejriwal led AAP in the run, the saffron party will have to face a stiff electoral challenge.