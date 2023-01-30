Gujarat Riots Documentary: Former DGP Demands Legal Action Against BBC Citing 'Civil Unrest'

Amid the ongoing controversy related to BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, a former DGP has demanded legal action the British media giant. The DGP said that the documentary caused civil unrest in India and thus a legal action should be initiated against the BCC in the United Kingdom and even in India. He also advised the Centre to take the help of notable lawyer Harish Salve.

"Ministry of Law should examine the possibility of taking legal action against the BBC in UK and even in India. The documentary caused civil unrest in the country. Harish Salve is based in London," said Prakash Singh. Singh is a former police chief who served as DG of BSF, DGP of UP & DGP of Assam. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri.

This comes after the Centre government imposed a ban on the BBC documentary. Amid the ban, various student organisations carried out the screening of the series in their Universities defying prohibitory orders. Many students were also detained by the police.

Ministry of Law should examine the possibility of taking legal action against the BBC in UK and even in India. The documentry caused civil unrest in the country. Harish Salve is based in London.@kirenRijiju @AmitShah @PMOIndia — Prakash Singh (@singh_prakash) January 28, 2023

While Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the documentary, senior party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said that those in the secular camp gain a little by debating the Gujarat riots on which the Supreme Court has already passed its order.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora yesterday held a protest against the release of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their Headquarters in Portland Place. The protesting members said that the propaganda against PM Modi is based on a "total lie" as they gave examples of various programmes and schemes of the government which benefitted the Muslims.

Notably, the Indian diaspora also protested against the BBC documentary series at Fremont in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

Prominent UK Citizen Lord Rami Ranger said the "BBC caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians." On January 19, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a discredited narrative.