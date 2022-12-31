topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT ACCIDENT

Gujarat road accident: 9 killed, several injured in major bus-SUV collision

Gujarat road accident: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:43 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari
  • The accident took place around 4 am

Trending Photos

Gujarat road accident: 9 killed, several injured in major bus-SUV collision

Navsari: Nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari, Gujarat, early Saturday. "On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

Shah said: "The road accident in Gujarat`s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery."

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident near Roorkee, Hospitalised: What are Rishabh Pant's injuries, Read here

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment. More details awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896