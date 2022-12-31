Gujarat road accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of deceased

Navsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (December 31) condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Navsari in Gujarat and announced ex-gratia for the bereaved families of the deceased and those who were injured. From the PMNRF, the deceased's next of kin would be given Rs 2 lakh, and those injured would get Rs 50,000 each. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Saturday morning, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2022

Nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari, Gujarat, early Saturday.

"On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

Shah said: "The road accident in Gujarat`s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery."

(With ANI inputs)