Gujarat’s first woman chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam dies in Vadodara, PM Modi condoles

Vadodara: Gujarat's first woman chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam died at a hospital in Vadodara on Sunday due to health complications, a district official said. She was a 1972-batch IAS officer, Vadodara collector A B Gor said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences over her death. She had served as a chief secretary of the state during Modi's tenure as the state's chief minister and retired in 2008.

"Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

Patel tweeted in Gujarati, "Condolences on the passing away of the first woman Chief Secretary of Gujarat Dr. Manjula Subramaniamji. Her contribution in the development journey of the state is commendable.

I pray that God rests her soul in peace and gives strength to his relatives to bear this sorrow." Subramaniam had also served as the chief vigilance commissioner and principal secretary of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department.

She was also the chairperson and director in many state Public Sector Units and was appointed as the additional director on the Board of Directors of Gujarat Gas Limited in August 2020 for a tenure of five years.