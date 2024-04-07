Gujarat University Asks Foreign Students To Vacate Hostel, Weeks After Namaz Row

The Gujarat University has asked seven Afghani students to vacate the hostel weeks after the namaz row. On the night of March 16, a scuffle broke out between students offering namaz in the hostel and some people who came from outside. A controversy arose on the night of March 16 over prayers in the university hostel. The matter escalated to the extent that the Ministry of External Affairs also took notice of it and said that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators. The Ministry of External Affairs is in contact with the Gujarat government regarding this matter. After the Ministry of External Affairs raised the issue, a delegation from the Afghan Embassy also visited the university.

Now, the officials of Gujarat University have issued notices to seven Afghan students asking them to vacate the hostel. Officials stated that five of these students had complied with the directive. According to reports, the students have either completed their courses or only document-related formalities remain to be completed, such as receiving certificates and thus they are not required to stay on campus. According to university rules, students cannot use hostel facilities after completing their studies.

As per reports, four of these students have completed their courses, while three only have administrative work left. Neerja Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University, stated that the well-being of all foreign students studying at Gujarat University is taken care of. He claimed that many students try to stay in the university hostels citing various reasons for a long time.