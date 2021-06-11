हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Gujarat unlocks from today: Hotels, religious places, parks, gyms can reopen; check complete list here

As the Coronavirus situation improves in the state, Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has issued unlock guidelines that will come into force from today. 

Gujarat unlocks from today: Hotels, religious places, parks, gyms can reopen; check complete list here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Gujarat eases COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions from Friday (June 11, 2021) as the state witnesses a decline in the number of coronavirus infections. 

As the Coronavirus situation improves in the state, Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has issued unlock guidelines that will come into force from today. 

The decision of relaxing the COVID-19 curbs in the state was announced after a core committee meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani himself. 

Check what’s allowed and what’s not:

- The hotels and restaurants can operate between 9 am to 7 pm during this period with 50 percent sitting capacity.

- Home delivery of food can continue to be offered till 12 am and customers will be able to pick up their order from restaurants till 9 pm.

- Parks, gardens, and libraries will reopen between 6 am to 7 pm.

- The political, social, religious and cultural programs can be held in the state with a maximum of 50 persons in attendance.

- All religious places will remain open with no more than 50 visitors.

- Business establishments, including small shops, shopping complexes, paan stalls and others, can open from 9 am to 7 pm.

- Gymnasiums can open with 50 percent strength.

- Public transport, buses can continue to operate with 60 percent passenger capacity.

- Tests such as IELTS and TOEFL, which are required for admissions to colleges and universities in foreign countries, can be held in the state now.

The state government also added that the night curfew will continue in 36 cities between 9 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Thursday reported 544 fresh COVID-19 cases 11 more deaths. With the new Covid-19 cases and death, Gujarat's tally of infections has now risen to 818,895 and the death toll to 9,976. 

