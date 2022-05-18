New Delhi: A wall at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed and killed at least 12 labourers on Wednesday (May 18, 2022). The incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, informed state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

"Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris are still on," he added.

Gujarat | At least 12 people died after a wall of a salt factory in Morbi's Halvad GIDC collapsed 12 people have died after an incident happened at Sagar Salt Factory in Halvad GIDC. Government stands with the families of the deceased: State Minister Brijesh Merja pic.twitter.com/lSBAaw2jJB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy in his home state "heart-rending" and said that the local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.