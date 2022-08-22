New Delhi: A video showing Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah's footwear after the latter exited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday has gone viral on the internet. TRS leaders have commented on the video and criticised the BJP MP for performing such an action. A few leaders from TRS and the Congress even labelled Bandi Sanjay as a 'slave' of Delhi and Gujarat leaders.

Along with this, they also called for protecting the self-respect of Telangana.

It appears as if the tables were turned as TRS leaders took this opporutnity to slam the BJP MP with the same jibe that they had faced earlier. TRS leaders, in the past, were trolled as being 'slaves' to chief minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Watch the video here:

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao tweeted that people of Telangana are watching `Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fighting against the Delhi leaders.`

"The speed and focus in bringing slippers shows tomorrow BJP will keep our state at the feet of Amit Shah... Beware Telangana," tweeted another TRS leader M. Krishank.

Leaders of Congress also lashed out at Bandi Sanjay for `slavery`. AICC in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore posted the video with the comment `Telugu self-respect`. "What`s the position of the Backward class leader in BJP see the truth," he wrote.

"Bandi kept the Telugu self-respect at the feet of a former tadi paar," reads a tweet from TPCC`s official handle.

Congress leader Addanki Dayakar also slammed Bandi Sanjay saying that the state BJP chief has denigrated Telangana society.

Amit Shah on Sunday visited Telangana. After offering prayers at Secunderabad temple, he addressed a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency to formally launch BJP`s campaign for by-election.

(With IANS inputs)