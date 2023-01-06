GUJCET 2023 registrations to begin TODAY at gseb.org- Steps to apply here

GUJCET 2023: Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2023 Registrations would commence from today, January 6, 2023 onwards. Candidates interested in engineering admissions in the state of Gujarat can apply online at gseb.org, the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. According to the GSEB's official notice, the deadline for submitting the GUJCET 2023 application form is January 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to register for GUJCET 2023 via the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Students who obtained a minimum of 45 percent overall (40 percent for reserved category applicants) in Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one subject from Chemistry, Biology, Computer, or a Vocational programme are eligible to take the GUJCET Exam. Candidates would be asked to pay a Rs. 350 application fee.

GUJCET 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - gujcet.gseb.org or gseb.org

On the homepage click the registration link provided for GUJCET 2023

Enter your credentials and login

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary document

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form.

Download and take a printout for future references.

The exam for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023. The GUJCET is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2023. The GSEB has yet to issue an official confirmation.