Total votes cast between Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah and Shabir Ahmed Mir in the Gulmarg Vidhan Sabha Chunav outcome 2024 live Congress bjp jknc eci Results of the Jammu Kashmir Assembly election

J&K Election Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Gulmarg to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turn out on September 18 was recorded is 63.88 percent, September 25 is 57.31 percent and on October 1 is 65.48%.

Candidate List For The Gulmarg Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah - NC

Shabir Ahmed Mir - PDP

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, JKDPN GH HASSAN MIR won from the Gulmarg garnering 18253 votes. GH HASSAN MIR defeated JKN SHEIKH MUSHTAFA KAMAL who got 11812 votes.

MOHD. ABASS WANI of the JKPDP won the Gulmarg Assembly constituency back in 2014, when the Assembly elections last took place in Jammu and Kashmir. Since 2014, Assembly elections have not been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.Jammu & Kashmir voted in three phase with 90 seats. Gulmarg Constituency Assembly Election 2024 voting date. Gulmarg Assembly constituency went to the polls on October 1 this year.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Gulmarg will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.