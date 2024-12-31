Gulmarg Welcomes New Year As Snow-Clad Paradise Amid Record Tourist Influx

Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and under tight security, Gulmarg has transformed into a winter wonderland, attracting thousands of tourists eager to celebrate the New Year. This iconic ski resort, blanketed in a pristine sheet of snow, has become a paradise for visitors seeking to immerse themselves in the joys of the holiday season. Tourists can be seen dancing, singing, and savoring every moment amidst the cold, snowy valleys. The festive atmosphere is palpable, as visitors revel in the breathtaking beauty of Gulmarg’s winter charm.

Manoj Shrivastav, a tourist from Delhi, shared his excitement, “We have visited Himachal twice before, but we always heard about Kashmir’s beauty. Now, after experiencing it firsthand, I can confidently say it’s heaven on earth.”

Despite the ongoing national mourning, a significant number of tourists have made their way to Kashmir for New Year celebrations. Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg a few days ago, coupled with the IMD’s forecast of more snow in the first week of January, has drawn visitors in droves. Tourists are brimming with excitement, hoping that the new year will be as beautiful as the picturesque surroundings they now enjoy.

Rajiv Tripathi, visiting from Maharashtra, remarked, “There couldn’t be a better start to the New Year than this. The fresh air is priceless, and the views are simply breathtaking.”

Officials report a surge in tourist arrivals across Kashmir. Gulmarg boasts 100% bookings, while Srinagar and Pahalgam have achieved 60% occupancy for New Year. The IMD’s forecast of two consecutive western disturbances, bringing more snowfall to Kashmir, has further fueled interest among travelers nationwide.

To ensure safety during the celebrations, stringent security measures have been implemented, particularly in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, and along the banks of Dal Lake, where large gatherings are expected.

An official stated, “The police have made strict surveillance arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. Plainclothes officers are deployed at crowded locations, and CCTV monitoring is in place across key areas. Checkpoints have also been established on all major roads and streets.”

The overwhelming turnout of tourists at the start of the year suggests a promising trend for 2025. Kashmir continues to break records, with 2024 marking an unprecedented milestone—30 lakh tourist arrivals, the highest in the region’s history.

Gulmarg, in particular, has reaffirmed its status as a premier winter destination, enchanting visitors with its snow-clad landscapes and vibrant celebrations.