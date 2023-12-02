trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694529
Guna Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Panna Lal Shakya Vs Congress Pankaj Kaneria

Guna Assembly constituency witnessed a 72.15% voter turnout in the 2023 elections. Key candidates include Panna Lal Shakya (BJP) and Pankaj Kaneria (INC). In 2018, Gopilal Jatav (BJP) secured victory.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The Guna Assembly constituency, part of the Guna district and one of Madhya Pradesh's 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies, witnessed voters exercising their rights on November 17, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023 are scheduled for announcement on December 3.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state has a total of 5,61,36,229 voters, inclusive of 75,304 service voters, with a demographic distribution of 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1373 third-gender voters.

Key contenders in the 2023 Guna Assembly elections include Panna Lal Shakya (BJP) and Pankaj Kaneria (INC), alongside various independent candidates. The voter turnout in the Guna Assembly Constituency in 2023 was recorded at 72.15%.

In the 2018 elections, Gopilal Jatav of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious, defeating Chandra Prakash Ahirwar (banti) of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 33,667 votes.

