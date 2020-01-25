Gunbattle underway in J&K's Awantipora, top Jaish commander trapped

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hari-Pari area of Tral in Awantipora in the wee hours of today.

The forces were conducting searches in the area when they were fired upon by terrorists, triggering an encounter.

A Jaish commander along with two other associates are believed to have been trapped in the area. The Jaish commander has been identified as Qari Yasir, and is believed to be the hand behind the preparations of Fidayeen squad for the terrorist outfit.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the development and tweeted, "#Encounter has started at #Awantipora. #Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

#Encounter has started at #Awantipora. #Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 25, 2020

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in.

On January 22, a foreign militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) was killed in an encounter at Khrew area of south Kashmir. A second militant was believed to have escaped from the encounter site. The slain militant identified as Abu Saifullah alias Abu Qasim, was active for more than a year and was an associate of Qari Yasir, a foreign terrorist belonging to the JeM.

Two security force personnel were killed in the encounter including a special police officer and an army soldier on January 21.