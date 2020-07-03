हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Writers Building

Gunshot heard at Writers Building in Kolkata; on-duty cop found dead

Prima facie, it seems that the constable shot himself by his service rifle. 

Gunshot heard at Writers Building in Kolkata; on-duty cop found dead
Kolkata: Gunshots were heard at Gate-6 of the Writers Building in the late afternoon (3:35 pm) on Friday (July 3) and an on-duty police constable was found in a pool of blood with a bullet injury. 

Other security personnel posted on the ground floor of the building noticed that the constable from 5th Battalion has suffered a bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

Deputy Commissioner, Central Division, Sudheer Kumar said that the constable Biswajeet Karak is 34 years old. The resident of Midnapore, constable Biswajeet had some medical condition. 

Prima facie, it seems that the constable shot himself by his service rifle. 

Meanwhile, the police has initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide. Further details are awaited

Tags:
Writers BuildingGun shotsKolkata police
