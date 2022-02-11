Gurgaon apartment's roof collapse kills residents, MLA says action to be taken against builder

Gurgaon: A shocking instance of the collapse of a roof of a building, which left at least two people dead and several trapped, has shaken taken the Millennium City residents. The incident took place at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurgaon's Sector 109.

Initial reports said the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at the 18-floor Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, PTI reported. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was sent to rescue the trapped people.

Haryana | Morning visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed, yesterday. NDRF, SDRF & other teams are on the spot. pic.twitter.com/mUuMMjqDnz — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

"Prima facie, construction work on the sixth floor could have led to the collapse of only dining areas (in flats) from 6-1 floors. Other rooms of the same floors remained intact. An enquiry will be ordered and action will be taken in case of lapses," Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, Nishant Yadav said.

MLA Rakesh, Badshahpur, Gurugram, said that builder has to be held accountable. "Action to be taken against the builder over (construction) material quality. Issue in material quality to be probed. We're focusing on rescue completion to save lives," he was quoted by ANI.

Action to be taken against the builder over (construction) material quality. Issue in material quality to be probed...We're focusing on rescue completion to save lives. I met with the person who's partially trapped, he's fine; 2 people trapped now: MLA Rakesh, Badshahpur,Gurugram pic.twitter.com/IEnXewRlgz — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is personally monitoring the situation. "Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone`s safety," said Khattar in a tweet.

Kaushal Kumar, a resident in the building, told ANI that the incident took place around 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed. "The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said. Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant.

Live TV