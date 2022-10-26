Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on parole releases Diwali MUSIC VIDEO, Mahua Moitra says, 'HIGH TIME...'

Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru, was given a 40-day jail break. He released his music video after his release. The video released on the night of Diwali has already entered the hit list on YouTube. Many people have seen that music video in the last 24 hours. The video got 42 lakh views in one day. However, Gurmeet, who was released on parole, did not stop there. It is known that he is regularly doing satsang online after coming out of jail. Many BJP leaders are also joining that camp.

Mahua Attacks Baba Ram Rahim

After the music video titled ‘Sadi Nit Diwali’ was released on his YouTube channel Saint MSG, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called for codified parole legislation like in the US and Britain. She stressed that parole cannot solely be left to biased state govt officials on a pick and choose basis. Moitra tweets, "Unlike the US & UK, India lacks codified parole legislation. Parole cannot solely be left to biased state govt officials on a pick & choose basis. High time law is changed."

High time law is changed. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 26, 2022

Release of Music Video

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet was convicted of rape in 2017. Since then, he has been in jail. However, he has been released on parole 5 times in the last 5 years. He was released from jail twice this year, in January and February. Sometimes he took a leave of about a month because he would meet his family, sometimes he would stay at his ashram. Gurmeet has also been given Z Plus category security after being released from jail. This time he has also been given such a long leave. And this time he released his music video. The video was created by Gurmeet himself. Lyrics, melody, direction are also his.

Released 6 Album So Far

It is not that Gurmeet has not written songs before. He had released six albums before this. The last one was in 2014. Name, Highway Love Charger. The album sold 3 million copies within three days of its release. Gurmeet's music video has become popular on YouTube, which is no surprise to her fans. Gurmeet, however, said that despite the music video, his new song is actually a bhajan, a song of God's name. The self-proclaimed 'Baba' also said that he still has 800 more such bhajans ready. Devotees will also hear that bhajan. But they have to be patient. Gurmeet will deliver the bhajans to them on time.

Controversy Over Satsang

Gurmeet made this announcement at one of his Satsang camps. Controversy has already started about the 'Satsang' of the rapist 'Baba', who was released on parole. Gurmeet is staying at his Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh on vacation. Satsang camps are regularly organized online from there. The Congress has also claimed that many BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are staying at the camp regularly. A BJP MLA was also present there on Sunday.'Baba',

It should be noted that Gurmeet was accused of raping two students in 2002. On August 28, 2017, the court sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment for that crime. The self-proclaimed 'Baba' was later sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 for murdering a journalist.