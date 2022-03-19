Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer joins Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet - Know all about him here

New Delhi: Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was also able to make space for himself in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet, which sweared in today (March 19, 2022).

The oath-taking ceremony was held around 11 am at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had defeated SAD nominee Kulwant Singh Keetu by a margin of 37,622 votes from Barnala seat.

Chandigarh | AAP leaders Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. pic.twitter.com/RNzhw0PpYO — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

According to the election affidavit filed by Hayer, his profession is MLA. He is a Graduate Professional and a mechanical engineer.

The 32-years-old politician holds a total of Rs 44.1 lakh worth declared assets, which includes Rs 23.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 21 lakh as immovable assets.

Hayer got Elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2017 from Barnala Constituency. He is also the president of outh wing, Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Other leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann tweeted on Friday while announcing the cabinet.

