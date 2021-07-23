हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima: Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but won't be allowed in 'snan', says Haridwar District Administration

The measures have been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of a third wave

Pic courtesy: ANI (representational picture)

As the country continues to battle with COVID-19 pandemic, there will only be a symbolic 'snan' will in Haridwar on 24th July on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan', the Haridwar District Administration said, as reported by ANI.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and a possible third wave, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' to participate in the snan," the Haridwar district administration said on Saturday, according to ANI.

More details about the celebrations are awaited.

