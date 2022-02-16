Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Delhi schools to remain closed today

New Delhi: After declaring February 16 as a holiday, the Delhi government said the schools in the national capital will remain close on Wednesday in view of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

According to the official statement, "All the government, government-aided and unrecognised schools of Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT), Municipal corporation, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi cantonment board shall observe a holiday tomorrow i.e. 16 February."

The Delhi government also issued the notice declaring February 16 as a holiday in all the government offices on Guru Ravidas birthday.

"The Lieutenant Governor of the national capital territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, 16 February 2022 as a holiday in all government offices under the government of the national capital territory of Delhi on account of Sant guru Ravidas birthday," said the official statement issued by the Delhi government.

PM Modi remembers Sant Guru Ravidas

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured his greeting and remembered his words on Twitter.

Prime Minister tweeted, "Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating the evil practices like caste and untouchability from society, he is still inspiring for all of us."

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी की कल जन्म-जयंती है। उन्होंने जिस प्रकार से अपना जीवन समाज से जात-पात और छुआछूत जैसी कुप्रथाओं को समाप्त करने के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, वो आज भी हम सबके लिए प्रेरणादायी है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

PM Modi further said he will be paying a visit to Sant Guru Ramdas Vishram Dham Temple in Karolbagh, Delhi.

"Tomorrow at 9 am on the auspicious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, I will go to Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Karolbagh, Delhi and pray for the welfare of the people there," he tweeted.

रविदास जयंती के पावन अवसर पर कल सुबह 9 बजे मैं दिल्ली के करोलबाग के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाऊंगा और वहां जन-जन के कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

PM Modi also added that the work of Sant Guru Ravidas temple in Kashi is in full swing.

(With Agency Inputs)

