Narendra Modi

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind pay tribute

Prime Minister Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages. "My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary," the prime minister tweeted.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also honoured the saint with a post on social media.

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished all the countrymen a very happy Ravidas Jayanti and asked people to follow the great saint's ideals. "Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas ji emphasized the values of social equality, unity, morality and working diligently. Let us follow their teachings and move forward unitedly to build a society and country based on equality, unity and justice," he wrote.

"My humble tributes to great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti today. Ravidas Ji believed in universal brotherhood and spread the message of unity through his writings & teachings. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings & resolve to follow the path shown by him," Naidu said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages. "My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'. 

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also inaugurated India’s first toy fair on Saturday and spoke to the toy manufacturers. He advised them to be innovative when they make toys and asked them to use more eco-friendly resources instead of plastic.

 

India Toy Fair is a major step towards building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Narendra Modi

