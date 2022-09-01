NewsIndia
Gurugram: BJP leader shot in cloth showroom, dies

The BJP leader was said to be close to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ANI reported.

Gurugram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukhbir was shot by five unidentified gunmen in Harayana’s Gurugram on Thursday, reported ANI quoting Deepak Saharan, DCP West, Gurugram. According to police, Sukhbir went to a cloth showroom in Sadar Bazar near Gurudwara Road. He later succumbed to his injuries. Sukhbir was a BJP leader and former chairman of the Sohna Market Committee Sukhbir later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the police added. The leader was said to be close to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Gurgaon police have started investigating the CCTV footage and other evidence.

