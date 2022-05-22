हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram

Gurugram: Rs 3.8 lakh fine imposed on housing society management over dog bite incident

The plush Gurugram society 'The Mangolia's' was fined nearly Rs 4 lakh after a dog, owned by one of the building's residents, bit a young girl and left her traumatised.

Gurugram: Rs 3.8 lakh fine imposed on housing society management over dog bite incident
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: A consumer forum in Gurugram has imposed a fine of nearly Rs four lakh on the management of a housing society and its security agency in connection with the lapse of safety that led to a dog bite incident.

The Court of Sanjeev Jindal recently fined 'The Magnolia's' management and its security agency over the incident in which the victim, a girl, and her family suffered mental torture.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: Live-in couple found dead, suicide suspected; belonged to same caste & village

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner said as per the rental agreement, he paid Rs three lakh as rent and Rs one lakh as maintenance charges monthly.

"It was in February 2020 that my daughter Shivi took a lift to go to the 22nd floor to meet her uncle. On the 10th floor, a servant of Rakesh Kapoor, one of the accused, entered the lift with a dog," the plea said.

ALSO READ: 24-year-old woman raped, stabbed by two men in Gurugram; one arrested

"It jumped on my daughter and bit her and left her traumatised. The servant left my child there and went away with the pet. She somehow managed to reach her uncle`s flat from where we took her to the hospital. She could not attend school for two weeks, was confined to home and traumatised for life," the plea added.

After hearing the arguments, the court held six people guilty of the incident.

According to the court order, the judge said the fine was merely three months of the society`s maintenance charges while imposing a compensation of Rs 3.8 lakh to the complainant.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GurugramGurgaonDelhi NCRdog biteGurugram building
Next
Story

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Gandhinagar's pharma unit, 10 tenders on spot

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Namaste India: PM Modi's visit to Japan from today, will hold an important meeting with Biden in Quad Summit 2022